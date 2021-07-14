Savoring the Flavors video segments highlight local restaurants

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new video series will help you learn a little bit more about your favorite local restaurants.

Savoring the Flavors of the Southern Tier is a collaboration between Southern Tier Independent Restaurants,

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Each video will dive into the history of a local restaurants, go behind the scenes and learn about some of the signature dishes.

Some of the featured locations include Lupos S and S Char Pit, Our Country Hearts, PS Restaurant and more.

Lupos co-owner Stephen Lupo says that it’s important to support your favorite local places.

“It’s what they do it’s their lifeblood. It’s their sweat it’s what they actually love to do. So it’s nice to do something you love to do and actually make a living off it. So I guess by supporting them they’re able to make a living and continue to do what they like to do,” says Lupo.

The videos will be posted to social media platforms throughout the remainder of the summer.