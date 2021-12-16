BINGHAMTON, NY – If you’re feeling like giving back this holiday season, the Broome County Humane Society has the perfect opportunity.

There’s still time to donate to their Staffworks Save a Life Campaign.

The Staffworks fund has agreed to match the money the Humane Society can raise in the month of December, up to $25,000.

Fundraising Coordinator Annie Taylor says this year’s goal is to get $160,000.

It’s a higher goal than in years past, but she hopes that the public will help.

“”Year-end giving is huge and it gets us off to a good start for the new year and also this time of year we find so many different animals, we have several dogs that are right off the street right now and it makes a big difference to them to be able to come in and have a warm home,” says Taylor.

Funds will be used for vet care, animal intake, flea treatments and more.

You can donate through December 31st by visiting BCHumaneSOC.com or by mailing or bringing in a check.

Cash donations, while welcome, will not be matched.