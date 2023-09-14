LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Players from the famous baseball team the Savannah Bananas and their counterpart, the Party Animals, lent a hand on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Liverpool Dunkin’.

The squad, who play a fun and fast-paced version of baseball called “banana ball” — with unique rules like no walks and no bunting — helped out behind the counter, serving guests from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“Split,” the Bananas’ mascot, also made an appearance.

The Bananas are making a stop in Syracuse on Thursday at 7 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium as part of their world tour.

For the game, Dunkin’ will be sponsoring a “Donut hitter,” and fans in the stadium will receive free MUNCHKINS from Dunkin’ if that hitter goes down swinging.