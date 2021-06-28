Saturday night is Family Fun Night at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT, NY – The Dicks Sporting Goods Open is doing something different this year to celebrate 50 years of professional golf in Broome County.

The first professional golf tournament, which came to be known as the B-C Open, began at En-Joie Golf Course in Endicott back in 1971.

To honor the occasion, the Dick’s Open is putting on a Family Fun Night.

Partnering with UHS, they’re holding a movie night right on the jumbotron near the 18th hole on Saturday evening after play has ended for the day.

The movie ‘The Sandlot’ will be screened and there will be a concession stand.

Sara Yezzi, the tournament coordinator, says anyone attending can bring chairs and blankets.

“We’re hoping to do it every year from this point on. It’s good for the community, it’s fun and it’s free so it’s for everyone,” says Yezzi.

Gates open Saturday at 7:30 with the movie beginning at 8.

The concession stand will have pizza, popcorn, hot dogs, soda and water all for a dollar as a way to honor concession stand prices back in 1971.

However, the one dollar prices excludes any alcohol.

Following the movie, Yezzi says there will be the largest fireworks display Broome County has ever seen.