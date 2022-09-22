ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This Saturday, September 24th, is National Seat Check Day. In response, the Broome County Traffic Safety Program plans to offer free car seat checks by certified technicians at the Endicott Fire Department.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 12 p.m. It is a day where parents and caregivers can receive free instruction on how to correctly install and use the right car seats for their kids.

“Most parents think their kids are in the right seats and that the seats are installed the right way,” said Christine Muss, Traffic Safety Coordinator, “but the reality is that nearly half of car seats are installed incorrectly, leaving kids vulnerable to injury in a crash. National Seat Check Saturday is an opportunity for parents to make sure their children are safe in their car seats and booster seats.”

According to the Program, two children under 13 were killed every day in 2020 while riding in vehicles, and another 278 were injured.

“Don’t wait for a crash to happen to find out if your child’s seat is installed correctly. At that point, it’s too late to check,” Muss added. “Let an expert check for you so you can have that peace of mind.”

If available, attendees are encouraged to bring the manuals for both their vehicle and car seat. Each family who attends will also receive a free Happy Meal and coffee coupon courtesy of local McDonald’s restaurants.

The Endicott Fire Department is located at 224 Madison Avenue. You can contact Christine Muss at the Broome County Traffic Safety Program at 607-778-2807 with any questions.