Satire play coming to the Phelps Mansion this weekend

BINGHAMTON N.Y -A comic satire is coming to the Phelps Mansion Museum this weekend.

“Mastergate,” written by MASH creator Larry Gelbard satirizes a Congressional committee investigation into a Washington D-C money laundering scandal.

Southern Tier Actors Read, or STAR, has been performing staged readings in our area since 2010.

This production has a cast of 13, made up of some well-known local actors, as well as others who come from the worlds of real estate and politics.

STAR Co-Founder Judy McMahon directs the play.

She says the play is like George Orwell meets the Marx Brothers.

“It’s a spoof. It’s just a funny thing. As Gelbard says, it’s a play on words, the words between all of these characters as they come up to be investigated and questioned. You’ve got to see it to believe it,” says McMahon.

McMahon says the stage at the Phelps will be set up to look like a committee room and the actors do move around, although they are still reading from their scripts.

Showtimes are this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 3.



Tickets are $15 and available at the door.