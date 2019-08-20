Sate Fair butter sculpture unveiled

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – While the New York State Fair in Syracuse doesn’t start welcoming visitors until tomorrow, what many consider to be the unofficial opening of the fair took place this morning.

The 2019 butter sculpture was unveiled inside the Dairy Building at the State Fairgrounds.

With a theme of Milk: Love What’s Real, the sculpture depicts a grandfather and child dunking cookies in milk on one side and a young couple sharing a milkshake on the other.

Made with over 800 pounds of butter, this year’s sculpture is meant to illustrate how the love for real dairy connects many cherished moments.