BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The After School Satan Club is inviting the community to participate in its summer program.

The ASSC, sponsored by the Satanic Temple, is a national organization that recently established a presence at Homer Brink Elementary School in Endwell. The Satan Club summer program takes place at the Broome County Public Library. The campaign director for the club, June Everett, says that each meeting is unique and promotes activities that relate to the seven tenants of the Satanic Temple. Everett says that the purpose of the Satan Club is to teach kids how to be a good person, not to stir up controversy.

“We’re not looking to create controversy, we’re not looking to upset the community, we just want to have an inclusive, fun, inviting place for those that don’t always feel comfortable sending their children to an Evangelical Christian Bible club,” said Everett.

In the most recent meeting, the kids used recycled materials to make scratching posts for cats.

Everett says that each kid must have a signed permission slip to participate in the meetings.

She hopes that once the summer program wraps up at the library, the club will be able to utilize space at Homer Brink for the start of next school year.