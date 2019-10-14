Sarah’s Cause for Paws donates money to shelters in memory of 5-year old Sarah Orton

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Local animal shelters continue to benefit from a little girl with a big heart several years after her passing.

Sarah’s Cause for Paws was founded in memory of Sarah Jayne Orton, a little girl who passed away suddenly in 2013 at the age of 5 from sepsis.

Sarah, who had just had her birthday, had requested donations to the Humane Society rather than gifts.

Six years later, her family is still carrying out her wish, donating a total of $50,000 to shelters.

The organization delivered its gifts last Thursday, on the sixth anniversary of Sarah’s death.

President of the foundation and Sarah’s aunt, Nicole Mathews, says that Sarah would be thrilled with their work.

“We donate a lot of the goods that they need, we try to get a hold of them ahead of time and ask them what they need, at the time, and then we also go around here and there and pay for dog adoptions at the different places,” says Mathews.

This year’s donation money was raised during an October 5th event at Hickories Park in Owego which resulted in over $10,000.