Santana, Earth, Wind and Fire coming to CNY

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another great concert is coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.
Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire will be playing the venue on August 19 at 7 p.m. as they bring the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour to Central New York.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. and range from $40 to $150.
More from NewsChannel 34:
- Remarkable Women: Molly Santa Croce sings to daughter, Megan in the hospital during cancer treatment
- February 25, 2020 weather video
- NC State vs. UNC: Roy Williams looking to become 3rd coach with 200 ACC wins
- Police identify dead body found in the Susquehanna River
- Freeze Out 5K Supports Shelter and Services for the Homeless