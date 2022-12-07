BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Catholic Schools of Broome County is hosting its annual St. John’s Santa Run 5k in downtown Binghamton on Sunday, December 11th.

The run will begin in front of Boscov’s at 11 a.m.

The event is St John School’s biggest fundraiser of the year and is known to draw hundreds of participants.

Participants dress up in festive Christmas costumes as they run to benefit the local Catholic school.

The race begins at Boscov’s and heads West on Court Street over the bridge, left onto Front Street, right onto Riverside Drive, right onto Beethoven Street, and right onto Main Street.

You can register today here. The cost is $35 and includes a long sleeve t-shirt, Santa hat, and a picture with Santa.

Children are invited to run a quarter mile with Santa at 10 a.m. For children, no registration is required.