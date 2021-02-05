Sandy Monachino for Family Court Judge

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local attorney with 36 years of experience in Family Court is running for one of 2 seats open on the bench in Broome County.

Democrat Sandy Monachino began his legal career as an attorney and partner with the Chernin and Gold law firm in 1984.

His practice specialized in family court matters even after Chernin and Gold merged with Levine, Gouldin and Thompson in 2000.

In 2014, he became a Support Magistrate, functioning in a judicial capacity by hearing cases and making rulings related to child support and paternity.

Monachino says his wife Cheryl, who died of cancer a year ago, encouraged him to put his knowledge and expertise to work on behalf of children.

“Seven years ago, when I was offered the job of Support Magistrate, I was speaking with my wife, and she said, ‘Sandy, this is something that you’ve always wanted and I think that you can make a difference.’ And she was right. I’ve been making a difference as a Support Magistrate for 7 years and I think I can make a difference in the lives of children, especially vulnerable children, as a Broome County Family Court Judge,” says Monachino.

Monachino has 3 grown children and 6 grandchildren who all remained in our area.

His candidacy sets up a possible 3 way Democratic primary with fellow attorneys Joshua Shapiro and Mara Grace.