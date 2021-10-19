Sandy Monachino for Family Court Judge

BINGHAMTON, NY – While at today’s event, Jim Ehmke had the opportunity to interview all 4 Family Court Judge candidates about why they each think they should be elected to the bench.

Monachino has spent much of his campaign stressing his 36 years of experience practicing law in Family Court.

He spent 29 of them as a private attorney representing parents, grandparents and children.

For the past 7 and half years, he’s been a court-appointed Family Court Magistrate, hearing arguments and issuing rulings on child support and paternity cases.

“I have the skills to be a fair, competent and compassionate family court judge. Given my experience practicing in family court here in Broome County and also my community service. My late wife and I were recently nominated to be recipients of the Le Moyne College 2021 Alumni Community Service Award which I think is a gracious recognition of the things that we have done in the community,” says Monachino.

Monachino says meeting with people during the campaign has underscored the importance of family court in our society.

Election Day is November 2nd, although early voting begins this Saturday.