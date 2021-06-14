Sandy Monachino for Broome County Family Court judge

BINGHAMTON, NY – We’re wrapping up our profiles of the 5 Democrats running for 2 judgeships open on Broome County Family Court.

Sandy Monachino of Endicott has a 36 year legal career, all of it focused on family law.

After getting his law degree, he got his first position with the law firm Chernin and Gold, which later merged with Levine, Gouldin and Thompson.

During that time, he represented numerous litigants in Family Court and also served as an Attorney for the Child, previously known as a Law Guardian.

For the last 7 years, he has been a support magistrate within Broome County Family Court, a position he was appointed to.

As a support magistrate, Monachino performs in a judicial capacity.

“Handling support, paternity cases. I conduct trials, I evaluate witnesses, I evaluate testimony, I do my own research, I do my own writing. In fact, I’ve issued over 500 decisions on contested child support matters that become a permanent part of the Family Court record,” he says.

Monachino and his late wife Cheryl had 3 children and now 6 grandchildren, all residing in Broome County.

He’s also been very active in community affairs serving on the boards of Mom’s House and Mercy House, serving as a mock trial coach at Seton, an adjunct lecturer at BU a music minister at his church and an actor in local plays.

Monachino says his experience in Family Court is unmatched.

“It’s absolutely critical that a Family Court Judge have the experience and judgment needed to render an effective decision. And I do think I have that judgment and experience that’s needed to be a fair, competent and compassionate Family Court Judge for the people of Broome County.”

The primary is scheduled for Tuesday June 22nd.

However, early voting begins tomorrow and runs through June 20th at the Broome County Public Library and the Oakdale Mall.

For a list of hours, go to http://BroomeVotes.com.

You can find profiles of all 5 candidates and their raw interviews at Binghamton Homepage dot com.

By the way, 4 of the Democrats are also competing in a Working Families Party primary.

So, it’s conceivable that if 2 different candidates win that contest than the winners of the Democratic primary, there could be 6 names on the November ballot including the 2 Republican candidates.