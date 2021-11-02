Sandy Monachino casts vote for Broome County Family Court Judge

TOWN OF UNION – Democrat Sandy Monachino voted in the George F Johnson Elementary gym this morning.

Monachino says he feels good about the positive campaign he ran.

He says it all comes down to judgment and experience.

Monachino says he has the judgment to be a fair, competent and compassionate family court judge.

The court has been down two judges since Rita Connerton retired in the middle of September and Rick Miller was removed from the bench early last year.

“The court is functioning with only two full-time judges, there will be four judges in January. We need to attack that backlog so that the litigants that have been patiently waiting for the adjudication of their cases, can have their cases heard in a timely manner,” he said.

Monachino plans to gather at his home with family and friends before heading to Democratic headquarters.