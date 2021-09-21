Sandy Beach Park to become education trial

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Parks Department has partnered with Binghamton University students to develop a first of it’s kind trail in the City.

The 16 acre Sandy Beach Park, located between Conklin Avenue and the Susquehanna River, is being transformed into Binghamton’s first educational trail.

This project is being led by 2 B-U graduate students that are working part time for the Parks and Rec Department.

Mayor Rich David says Sandy Beach has been an underutilized park with a softball field and basketball court.

“We’re re-purposing a flood-prone City park to improve access to green space, enhance flood resilience and provide new educational opportunities along the beautiful Susquehanna River,” says David.

The trail will feature 3 pollinator gardens, bird and bat boxes, bee hives, and tree plantings.

Future projects will included an expanded wooded trail as well as new access to the river.

This Saturday is National Public Lands Day and the community is invited to stop by Sandy Beach from 10 to noon for an open house.