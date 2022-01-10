VESTAL, NY – The Sam’s Club in Vestal closed today after some frozen pipes lead to a natural gas leak in the big box store.

According to the Vestal Fire Department, the store’s sprinkler system froze and then burst causing the ceiling to collapse in the area where shopping carts are stored near the front of the building.

In the process, a natural gas line was ruptured causing natural gas to escape into the store.

NYSEG shut off gas to the building and the fire department disabled the sprinkler system and aired out the store.