BINGHAMTON, NY – Since 2016, this organization has been dedicated to giving back to the community.

Auchinachie Services started a program called Auchinachie Cares and each month they pick a non-profit to donate $1,000 too.

This is a way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for the work they do.

This month the winner was the Salvation Army of Binghamton.

Corps Officer for the Salvation Army, Joseph Hansen says it’s partnerships like this that allows them to continue its services each and every day.

“We have child care and management which helps children in need get the medical assistance that they need and helps coordinate their care. So that’s just a few things we do here, along with our church services. So, that’s part of what this donation will go towards,” says Hansen.

Other services the Salvation Army plans to use this donation on is the food pantry, soup kitchen, Pathway of Hope and much more.