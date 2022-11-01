BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Salvation Army of Binghamton is about to kick off its annual Red Kettle Campaign and is looking for volunteers.

The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s largest fundraising event and supports programs in the Binghamton community like youth development, food pantries, disaster relief, and other social services.

The campaign begins on November 11th and runs through December 23rd. According to The Salvation Army, all donations in the Binghamton area stay in Binghamton communities to help our neighbors.

The Salvation Army will kick-off this year’s efforts with a gathering at the Metrocentre Courtyard on November 3rd at noon. There will be a giant sized red kettle for donations and photos along with hot dogs and hot chocolate.

Anyone who would like to donate or volunteer is welcome to attend.

Volunteer bell-ringers are needed this year more than ever. These volunteers stand outside local establishments and draw attention to the red donation kettles.

“Even after the pandemic, many people are still effected by COVID, and are in great need,” said Capt. Joseph Hansen, Corps Officer and administrator for The Salvation Army in Binghamton.

Those interested can visit SAVolunteer.org or the Salvation Army’s Office at 131 Washington Street.

For questions about volunteering as a bell-ringer, you can contact Capt. Hansen at 607-722-2987.