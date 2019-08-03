Salvation Army looks to get kids ready for back to school

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – With summer flying by, the Salvation Army is looking to get kids ready for the upcoming school year.

As part of a nationwide effort, The Binghamton Salvation Army is partnering with the WalMart in Johnson City for the first ever ‘Stuff the Bus” event.

Tomorrow from noon to 5:00 pm, shoppers will receive lists of school supplies needed and if they wish to participate can purchase any of the items and drop them off at the Salvation Army Collection bins at the front of the store.

Salvation Army Captain Joseph Hansen says kids shouldn’t have to worry about being prepared to learn.

“We believe in education. We believe education is one of the stepping stones to ending generational poverty. We want to be able to help alleviate that with education and we would like to allow children to be able to do that in the strongest way possible by sending them to school with the tools that they need for great success,” said Hansen.

Those unable to make it to the store can still contribute by visiting the link to the registry in our web story on http://Binghamtonhomepage.com.