BINGHAMTON, NY – The Salvation Army is looking to connect with people who could use its services over hot soup.

Major Bob Kurtz was in the parking lot of the Jeffrey P Kraham Public Library in Binghamton this afternoon, offering soup to anyone who wanted it.

Kurtz and his wife run the adult rehab center on Griswold Street in the city and have some available beds in their shelter.

So, he asked Library Director Josias Bartram if he could set up a tent and hand out free cups of soup in the hopes of finding homeless men who need shelter.

Kurtz says food is a great way to connect with people.

“Our founder William Booth, he thought the same thing. He thought soup, soap and salvation. If we can serve them some soup, get them cleaned up, hopefully they can find a relationship with God Himself,” says Kurtz.

Kurtz plans to be in the library parking lot each Monday for about an hour and a half.

This was his second Monday.

Last week he served vegetable beef soup.

This week was Italian wedding.