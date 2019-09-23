Sall-Stearns celebrates 90 years

BINGHAMTON N.Y -A men’s clothing store that’s been an institution in downtown Binghamton is celebrating its 90th anniversary.

On September 20th, 1929, Maurice Sall and Albert Stearns opened Sall-Stearns selling men’s business attire, along with shoes, robes, pajamas and more.

They managed to survive the Great Depression and war years and then saw business boom in the 1950’s.

Sall-Stearns moved into 41 Court Street in 1958 where it remained until it relocated to its current address at 52 Court in 1996.

In 1973, Sall’s nephew Ron Sall purchased the business and has been running it ever since.

He says through a commitment to quality and high customer service, many loyal customers have become friends.

“One of my best friends just walked in behind you. We’re going to a wedding of another of our best friends. It’s relationships. I have more fun at work than I would sitting home. And playing golf is not always that much fun anymore,” says Ron.

Sall says one service that sets Sall-Stearns apart from other men’s retailers is the on-site tailoring that is complimentary with every suit purchased.



He says a proper fit is appreciated by both his customers and their spouses.

“They’re happy with the service, the quality of the clothing, And the wives are extremely happy. The wives are very happy with the fit that they’re getting. Because it’s a very tailored-fit look world right now.”

Sall-Stearns even tailors the jeans that it sells.

Sall says he has customers from across Upstate New York and the rest of the country that visit Binghamton to purchase their suits.

The store is holding a 90th anniversary trunk sale this Thursday from 9 to 9 and Friday from 9 to 3.

Manufacturer reps will be on site with a wide variety of samples of custom articles not typically sold in the store.