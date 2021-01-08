Saint Patrick’s Church offering food and clothing to those in need

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local church has a large effort underway to make sure that those who need clothes or food can get those items 5 days a week.

Saint Patrick’s Church Outreach Ministries, part of the church on Leroy Street, is offering food and clothing to anyone who is in need.

The church gets its food from Broome Bounty, which is operated by the Broome County Council of Churches.

It has essential foods like bread, meats, fruits, and vegetables, plus winter coats, pants, shoes, and more.

Volunteer Paul Magner says he finds fulfillment in the work, but wishes the struggles of so many would end.

“It’s given me gratitude for my personal fortune and circumstances, and it’s humbling to be part of an effort to try to alleviate some of the suffering that these people are enduring due to no fault of their own,” says Magner.

The group helped approximately 10,500 households from March to December 31st of last year.

Magner says anyone in need can stop by and pick up food from 10 A-M to 12:30 Monday through Friday.

All you have to do is tell the church the amount of people in your family, and someone there will help you.