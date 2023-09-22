BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton parish is hosting a special, commemorative mass to celebrate the church’s 150th anniversary this weekend.

Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church off of Oak Street in Binghamton is welcoming Bishop Lucia of Syracuse for a 150th anniversary mass at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The parish historian, Kathy Reynolds says that the parish was actually incorporated in 1843 when it was just a small, wooden church named Saint John’s, but the building that you see today wasn’t completed until 1873. She says the church was built as a Gothic style cathedral, and similar to many European cathedrals, the center aisle in Saint Pat’s is positioned on a true North West line.

She says that Irish immigrants were the force behind building the church, and since then, many of the families have stuck around.

“My great grandparents were married here on May 7th of 1860. And when my granddaughter Darby was baptized here, that made her the 6th generation in our family to be members of this parish. And I’m not alone, there are several families here that go way back,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds says that there is over 150 tons of marble used throughout the church, and that the stone was cut from the same quarry that artist Michelangelo used.

Sunday’s mass will welcome area clergy, the bishop, and will conclude with a reception in the parish hall.