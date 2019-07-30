Saint Mary of the Assumption Church bazaar preps underway

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – A more than a century old Greater Binghamton tradition is preparing for another year.

Volunteers from Saint Mary of the Assumption Church in Binghamton are getting ready for the church’s annual bazaar.

The festival takes place August 9th through the 11th.

The event welcomes the entire community to come together and enjoy a weekend of live music, delicious home cooked food, drinks, games, and other activities.

In preparation, volunteers were making over 100 pounds worth of meatballs today.

One of the bazaar’s organizers, Renee Cramer, says it’s a combination of everything that makes it such a special event.

“The food, the people. The same people come down, they’ll do vacation that time so they can come down and see what’s going on. It’s been the people who come down and the food that’s what brings everybody in,” she says.

After today, the volunteers will prepare homemade pasta fagioli, spinach sandwiches, pizza fritte and more.

The bazaar takes place outside the St. Mary’s Rec Center on Hawley Street.

Friday night runs from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm and features live music by Rooster and the Roadhouse Horns.

Saturday is also 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm with Masterpiece performing.

And then Sunday features a cookout from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm with hot dogs and hamburgers and the super raffle drawing.