BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This Wednesday, March 29th, the American Civic Association, Broome County Health Department, and VINES Gardens are teaming up to host a “Safe Gardening Workshop” at 11 a.m.

The organizations will share tips and information on gardening and lead poisoning problems in the soil.

Things will get started at the American Civic Association, but there will also be a live demo at an Oak Street community garden.

For more information, you can visit americancivic.com or call 607-723-9419.