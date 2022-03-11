A Lenten tradition at a local Ukrainian Catholic Church has spawned a fundraising effort for the people of Ukraine.



Sacred Heart, the wooden church in Johnson City, decided to scale back its annual Friday dinners due to pandemic uncertainty.



They are now every other Friday and focused on takeout hot food, although customers are welcome to eat it in the parish hall if they like.



The menu includes pirohy, holubtsi, fried haddock, borscht soup and a soup of the day.



The dinners are major fundraisers for the church each year.



This year, a parallel fundraiser selling baked goods, prints and Ukrainian embroidered shirts generated nearly 5 thousand dollars.



Sacred Heart has been sending medical supplies to Ukraine to assist with the war effort.



Father Ted Czabala says the support from the broader community has been amazing and that people’s prayers are working.

“They’ve said that there’s a lot of bombs that haven’t gone off, bullets that aren’t hitting the people, bullets are flying everywhere but no one’s getting hurt, and they say there’s no rhyme or reason that it could happen except for the hand of God obviously working and protecting the people there. So, that’s the first that we ask for, prayer first,” says Czabala.



Father Ted says his parish is also assisting a Ukrainian orphanage by sending clothes and diapers.



Czabala says the turnout at the first Lenten dinner last Friday was so overwhelming that the line snaked out through the parking lot.



He apologizes to those who had to wait.



There will be 2 more Friday dinners from 5 to 7 P-M on March 18th and April 1st and Sacred Heart will hold its annual Easter Bazaar on Saturday April 9th from 10 until 2.



For more information, go to SacredHeartUCC.org/events.