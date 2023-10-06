JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBH) – The Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church is opening up its doors for community members to partake in a free dinner.

Starting tonight, October 6, the Church will host free community dinners every Friday night at it’s hall in Johnson City. The dinners will be a mix of traditional and Ukrainian cuisine, with a la carte options available.

The Ukrainian dishes on the menu include Pyrohy, dough pockets filled with cheese and potatoes, and Holubtsi, cabbage leaves stuffed with meat and rice.

The dinners will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Church Hall at 230 Ukrainian Hill Rd. in Johnson City.