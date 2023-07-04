VESTAL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Vestal’s first legal adult-use cannabis dispensary is set to open its doors on Friday.

Sacred Bloom, located at the Shoppes at Pierce Hill, will be selling all forms of New York grown and processed marijuana products including flower, pre-rolls, gummies, other edibles, drinks and vapes. The recreational smoke shop will also feature a vast array of smoking paraphernalia.

Sacred Bloom is the third legal dispensary to open in Broome County. Owner Todd Hartman, a local to Oneonta, has been in the smoking accessories business. He later received his retail license. He plans to open two more stores but says this location will be his flagship.

After opening, Hartman says he plans to institute a delivery service.

The website, sacred-bloom.com, is still under construction.