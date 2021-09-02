Sackler family in fueling opioid crisis

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local recovery advocate is denouncing an agreement that shields from lawsuits a family tied to the nation’s opioid epidemic.

Yesterday, a bankruptcy court approved a settlement in which the Sackler family agreed to pay 4.5 billion dollars in exchange for legal immunity.

The Sacklers owned Purdue Pharma, maker of the prescription drug Oxycontin, the first prescribed opioid on the market and approved by the FDA.

The Sacklers, who admitted no wrong doing and did not apologize for their role in the opioid crisis, are accused of using aggressive and misleading marketing tactics to drive up sales and profits at the expense of human lives.

Alexis Pleus founded Truth Pharm, an organization that raises awareness and advocates for harm reduction policies, lost her son to an opioid overdose after he got hooked on Oxycontin.

Pleus says justice was not served.

“My son’s life can’t be replaced but the family who got rich from creating this epidemic should have to give the money back that they made as a result of creating this mass epidemic in the United States,” says Pleus.

Pleus says the family has 9 years to pay the 4 and a half billion dollars.

She believes they should have to give back every dime they made pushing the drug.