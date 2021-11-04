Sabrina Henriques named Tioga County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO

OWEGO, NY – The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce finally has a new President and CEO after months of searching.

Sabrina Henriques has officially been named the new President and CEO and started her new position on October 12th.

Henriques has an undergraduate degree in Business and Quality Assurance and is currently working towards her masters in Accounting and Finance.

She has an extensive history working with both federal and nonprofit organizations over the years.

Most recently, she was the Director of Development and Communications with Catholic Charities of Broome County.

“So I get to wrap all of over 25 years of experience is being pulled into this one job, so it’s very exciting,” she said.

Other goals she has for the chamber are to bring business shows back as well as start a Junior Chamber with high school students.

Prior to her move here in 2019, she served as the Executive Director for the Danville Library Foundation in Illinois, Fundraising and Quality Manager for the Goodwill International Foundation in Colorado, Program Manager for the Aviano Community Center in Italy, and much more.

Within the last couple of months, the Chamber relocated to inside Owego Free Academy.