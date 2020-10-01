S.V. senior builds bench to honor former student

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Susquehanna Valley High School and Brookside Elementary alumnus’ memory has been kept alive thanks to a current high schooler.

S.V. senior Jack Dyson built a bench that was unveiled yesterday in the main lobby of the Brookside Elementary school.

The bench was constructed in memory of S.V. and Brookside alumnus Lee Norris, who passed away in 2018 due to carbon monoxide poisoning at the age of 30.

Lee’s parents, as well as his extended family were in attendance for the unveiling, bringing along bears made from Lee’s old clothes.

His mother, Rosanne, is thankful for what Dyason did to honor her son’s memory, and was impressed with the end result.

“It’s beautiful. It’s beautiful. Like I said, it’s honoring him. He’ll always be remembered at this school. Kids will sit on there and, hopefully, find a friend, make a friend,” she says.

Dyson says he was approached by the town about building the bench while he was working on a separate project for the Eagle Scouts.

He also said that while he had no personal connection to the Norris family prior, he started to feel a connection grow as he worked through the building process.