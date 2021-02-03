S.E.E.D launches financial advisement podcast

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local independent financial planning group is letting the public in on some secrets of the trade.

Two members of the SEED Planning Group have started a podcast to help give people information about creating wealth and avoiding financial issues that they would otherwise need to pay for.

Steve Campbell and Travis Maus co-host the podcast titled, Ditch the Suits, getting more from your money and life, and released their first episode last Friday.

Beginning last March when the pandemic shut most businesses down, Campbell and Maus began recording videos to keep in touch with their clients.

Building off that, Campbell says they want to reach people not just in the area, but across the country, and help enhance their knowledge about how to achieve their financial goals.

“I think that the conversations that we have with our clients that have told us, no one ever talked to me about these things before, I have to believe that that’s true for people all over this country. That they’re looking for a different kind of experience. They understand that they need help. They’re willing to pay for help. But, how do they have better conversations where it’s not just how much money you have,” says Campbell.

Campbell added that he and Maus are planning on releasing two new episodes each month, with the episodes ranging between 30 minutes and an hour in length.

If you want to listen to the podcast, you can follow and subscribe to Ditch the Suits on all major podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple, Google, and Amazon.