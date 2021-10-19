Rush hour shoot out ends in crash in Ithaca

ITHACA, NY (WETM) – Monday afternoon rush hour in Ithaca had some additional chaos as a shooting spanned several city blocks and ended in a vehicle crashing off the road.

Shortly after 5:45 PM, Ithaca Police received numerous calls of a shooting in the area of Washington Street Park. While still responding, officers were informed that a dark color BMW was being chased by a light color pickup truck with a cap or toolbox affixed to the bed. It was reported that occupants of both of these vehicles were exchanging gunfire.

It was reported that these vehicles continued through the city and eventually proceeded onto Hector Street where according to the press release, the pickup truck crashed into the BMW causing it to leave the roadway.

The pickup truck left the scene via Fallview Terrace. and the occupants of the BMW fled the area on foot westward on Hector Street. This information was obtained by Ithaca Police from witnesses at the scene of the crash and from multiple 911 callers.

Evidence of the shooting was located at the scene of the crash on Hector Street, West State Street, and West Seneca Street. At the time of the press release, there were no known injuries from this shooting.

The shooting spanned several city blocks during rush hour traffic and caused a high influx of calls to the Tompkins County 911 Center, some of which may have gone unanswered according to the press release. If you believe you witnessed any part of this incident or have information to assist in the investigation which potentially has not been reported yet, you are encouraged to contact Ithaca Police Department as soon as possible.

Contact with the Ithaca Police Department can be made by any of the following means, and those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.