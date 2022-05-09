BINGHAMTON, NY – A generous grant is helping to better the health and wellbeing of rural, under served populations.

Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield is providing a $160,000 grant to the Rural Health Network of South Central New York. The three year grant will help fund the UR Essential program.



Executive Director of Rural Health Network Mark Bordeau says the money will allow his staff to develop person centered care plans and offer one on one personal health coaching.

Southern Tier Region President at Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield Jessica Renner says, “This is about improving the health of those out there that cannot access care. They have a barrier, they have a difficulty. As Senator Akshar said, sometimes in our rural areas it’s a little harder. So as a not-for-profit carrier in upstate New York, what’s most vital to us is that we’re local. Health care is local, and we want to be here.”

The UR Essential Program will address social issues that impact health, increase access to primary care, and improve management of diabetes. The population covered includes adults, ages eighteen to sixty-four, who do not receive Medicaid, and who reside in Broome and Tioga Counties.