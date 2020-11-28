Rural Health Network of South Central New York celebrates National Rural Health Day

BINGHAMTON, NY- For the tenth straight year, those who work in the rural health care field were recognized for their service.

The Rural Health Network of South Central New York joined in celebrating National Rural Health Day last Thursday.

The organization, which covers eight to ten counties in upstate New York, recognized four individuals in its inaugural Rural Health Awards.

The honorees were Doctor James Skiff as Rural Health Practitioner, former board member Diane Albrecht as Rural Health Leader, Lourdes CEO Kathy Connerton as Rural Health Partner, and the Community Foundation for South Central New York as Rural Health Champion.

Executive Director Jack Salo says it’s a reminder that there are millions of people who live in rural areas whose lives are just as important as those living in cities.

“We like to remind people that there are almost sixty million of us that live in rural America. Our health is important to us, and our family’s health, and our neighbor’s health. We just think it’s important to, kind of, raise our hand and say, we’re here,” he said.

Also in celebration of the day, Northern Broome Cares, a Rural Health Network extension in Whitney Point, organized a food donation from local restaurants to provide lunch for the health care workers in town.