Rural Health Network launches capital campaign to purchase building they partially lease

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – A local organization dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of people living in the country is looking to improve upon its home base.

The Rural Health Network of South Central New York has launched a $525,000 capital campaign to buy and renovate the building in Binghamton where it is currently leasing the first floor.

The acquisition would give the Rural Health Network use of the second floor, allowing it more office space and the ability to add a large meeting and training space.

The organization offers a series of educational and preventative programs aimed at improving the health of those living in rural areas of our region.

It operates the Get There! information center that helps people solve their transportation challenges and supports efforts to bring local food into area schools.

Executive Director Jack Salo says the initial move into 455 Court Street consolidated a number of separate offices and has already improved communication.

“Instead of having to travel or pick up the phone, we walk down the hall and we can problem-solve together. So, it’s really improved our effectiveness and efficiency in terms of serving the people in the region,” he said.

The Rural Health Network is already 40% of the way toward its goal thanks to pledges from the Decker and Mee foundations and the United Way.

In addition to purchasing the building from BlueStorm Technologies, the funding will pay for facade work and signage as well as accessibility improvements.

For more information, go to http://RHNSCNY.org.