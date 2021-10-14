Rural Health Network hosts On the Hunt for Good Health fundraiser

BINGHAMTON, NY – An organization is raising money by getting people out of their house and out into the community.

Rural Health Network of South Central New York is hosting an inaugural virtual fundraiser called On The Hunt for Good Health.

Anyone participating can do activities that align with Rural Health Networks major areas of focus: transportation, food systems, education and well-being.

The fundraiser is going on through the 24th, and participants can join anytime until then.

Cindy Martin, the Director of Resource Development gives examples of what some of the activities might look like.

“One of them that we’ve suggested is to walk 52 miles, and it can be run, walk, jog, bike, swim, travel 52 miles. The reason we picked that number is that’s the average distance round trip to a health care appointment in our region,” says Martin.

Another activity could be to go to a farm stand and get food you’ve never tried before.

Martin says the goal is to raise $20,000.

They’ve already raised 91% of their goal do far.

Registration is $25, and if you don’t have time to participate in the activities, you can just donate.

To register for the fundraiser click here.