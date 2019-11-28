Runners compete in annual Pete Keyes Turkey Trot five mile race

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON – While some ate their fill this morning, others got their exercise in beforehand.

The Triple Cities Runners Club competed in the 10th annual Pete Keyes Turkey Trot five mile race this morning at Binghamton’s Otsiningo Park.

An estimated 760 runners from all over the Greater Binghamton Area participated in the event.

The race raised money for the TCRC scholarships to go to graduating seniors in the area who look to further their education.

Race Director Grace Tabeek says helping students pursue higher learning gives her a rush.

“We feel really grateful. It’s a great way to start out Thanksgiving. It’s a great way to get your workout in, and be with like 750 of your best running friends, and to raise money for such a good cause. It’s just kind of awesome,” says Tabeek.

Since it’s inception, the five mile race has garnered $74,000 in scholarships for students in the area.

The winner of the race was Vince Putrino, a BHS graduate and current RPI senior, who clocked in at just under twenty-seven minutes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now