Runners compete in annual Pete Keyes Turkey Trot five mile race

BINGHAMTON – While some ate their fill this morning, others got their exercise in beforehand.

The Triple Cities Runners Club competed in the 10th annual Pete Keyes Turkey Trot five mile race this morning at Binghamton’s Otsiningo Park.

An estimated 760 runners from all over the Greater Binghamton Area participated in the event.

The race raised money for the TCRC scholarships to go to graduating seniors in the area who look to further their education.

Race Director Grace Tabeek says helping students pursue higher learning gives her a rush.

“We feel really grateful. It’s a great way to start out Thanksgiving. It’s a great way to get your workout in, and be with like 750 of your best running friends, and to raise money for such a good cause. It’s just kind of awesome,” says Tabeek.

Since it’s inception, the five mile race has garnered $74,000 in scholarships for students in the area.

The winner of the race was Vince Putrino, a BHS graduate and current RPI senior, who clocked in at just under twenty-seven minutes.