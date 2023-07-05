BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are gearing up for the largest fireworks display Mirabito Stadium has seen yet.

Fans are invited to join the team on July 14 for the ‘Bing! Bang! Boomier!’ fireworks display. Following the postponement of their Independance Day Eve game, fans missed the opportunity to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with the Ponies. Now, they will be able to see the biggest display in the team’s history.

An evening full of events has been planned as the Ponies make their first appearance back from the All-Star weekend. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for a pre-game Happy Hour and performance from local band, Kitchen Sink Band. The team will be taking on the Somerset Patriots, an affiliate of the New York Yankees, in the Patriots final stop at Mirabito Stadium for the regular season. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

All fans who bought tickets for the July 3 game are encouraged to exchange their tickets for the July 14 game and firework spectacular at the Visions Federal Credit Union Box Office.