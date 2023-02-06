BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are hiring for the 2023 season and are inviting candidates to come show off their energy, talents, and skills on February 25th.

From 3 to 5 p.m., the Ponies will host their 5th Annual Rumble Factor competition at the Endicott Performing Arts Center.

Candidates will perform in front of staff members and show that they have what it takes to energize the Mirabito Stadium crowd.

The goal of the event is to hire people for fan engagement positions, including an on-field game day Emcee, members for the in-game fan entertainment Carousel Crew and mascot team, and National Anthem singers.

If you don’t want to perform for a fan engagement role, there will also be open interviews for the following behind-the-scenes seasonal positions:

Starting Gate Box Office

Food and Beverage

The Armory Team Store sales

UHS Jumper Funn Zone

Grounds Crew

Ushers

Parking Lot Attendants

Questions can be directed to Rumble Ponies Director of Community Engagement Eddie Saunders at 607-722-3866 or eddie@bingrp.com.