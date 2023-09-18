BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are inviting fans to join them for a pep rally as they prepare for their first appearance in the Eastern League playoffs since 2017.

Ahead of their first game of the 2023 postseason, the Ponies have partnered with The Agency to host a Playoff Pep Rally on Monday at 6 p.m. The free community event features live music and complimentary ballpark food as well as appearances from select coaches and players, Rowdy and Ruby, other local mascots, and local officials. Rally towels will also be handed out to fans in attendance to be used during the celebration. The rally will be held by the parking lot entrance to Mirabito Stadium in the Fun Zone area.

The Ponies open the Easten League Playoffs on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. as they take on the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A Affiliate of the New York Yankees, in a best-of-three series.

The Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office is extending their hours during Monday’s pep rally and will remain open until 7 p.m. to give fans the opportunity to purchase their last-minute playoff tickets. Tickets can also be purchased by clicking here, or by calling (607)722-3866.