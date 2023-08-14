BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) After winning the Class D New York State Public High School Athletic Association state championship earlier this year, the Deposit-Hancock varsity girls softball team is set to be honored at Mirabito Stadium this Tuesday.

On August 15, the Lady Eagles will be recognized by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies prior to their game against the Portland Sea Dogs.

On June 10, the team secured the state championship title after 13 innings with a 5 to 3 win over Scio-Friendship. The team finished 23-3 for the 2023 season, with many of the athletes being recognized for their success. Infielder/pitcher Kaitlyn Macumber was named Class D Player of the Year, also earning All-State First Team honors. Addison Makowski and Amanda Ray earned All-State First Team Honors as well with Sarah Gross being chosen for the second team and Pagan Macumber for the third team selection.

The game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.