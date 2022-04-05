BINGHAMTON, NY – Want to meet the Rumble Ponies before the season officially kicks off?

There’s still time to get your tickets for the 4th Annual Meet the Rumble Ponies Dinner, the first since 2019.

The dinner takes place tomorrow night at the DoubleTree Hotel in Downtown Binghamton.

For $40, guests get dinner and a 30th season baseball for the players to autograph. If you’re part of the 2022 Rumble Club, you get your tickets for $35.

Rumble Club members and sponsors get early access to the players as well, beginning at 5, and the general public will be let in at 5:30. After you get your baseball signed, a sit down dinner will begin around 7.

A salad will be served as well as a plated meal with roasted lemon chicken, lemon basil rice and roasted broccoli.

Fans will also get to learn what is new for the 2022 season, and get their first look at the 2022 season roaster.

Additionally, there will be a silent auction to benefit the Steve Kraly Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament Scholarship Fund.

You can purchase your tickets here.