BINGHAMTON, NY – Need a summer job?

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are announcing the return of Rumble Factor to the Oakdale Mall.

Rumble Factor is an annual talent search that looks to place talented individuals in roles such as mascots, announcers, National Anthem singers and more.

The open call auditions will run from 12 to 5 on Saturday, February 19th.

Not a performer? That’s ok. The Ponies are also looking for part time employees in jobs that are out of the spotlight. These include ticket takers, box office attendants, food and beverage workers, grounds crew and more.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old.