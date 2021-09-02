Rumble Ponies postpone Richmond Flying Squirrels series

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have postponed the rest of their games this week.

The series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The team says they will continue to practice caution and listen to the guidance of medical experts.

Fans with tickets to the remaining four games can exchange them for any of the remaining home games.

The Ponies will return to Mirabito Stadium on September 14 for their last homestand of the season against the Reading Fightin’ Phils.