Rumble Ponies play for the first time in almost 2 years on Tuesday

BINGHAMTON, NY – After many months of uncertainty surrounding the team’s future, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies will take the field tomorrow for the first time in nearly 2 years.

The Rumble Ponies were rumored for several months to be one of the many teams on the chopping block by Major League Baseball when the league announced they were drastically cutting down the size of their minor league system.

However, thanks to efforts at the local and state level, baseball remains in Binghamton for the foreseeable future.

This season will be much different than in years past, with the Ponies playing every Tuesday through Sunday, with a scheduled off day each Monday, and will alternate weekly between home and road games.

Binghamton will begin their season on the road tomorrow against the Akron RubberDucks at 7:05.

The Rumble Ponies will then hold their home opener at NYSEG Stadium next Tuesday evening at 6:35 against the Altoona Curve.