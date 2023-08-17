BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are encouraging kids and families to join them this homestand for deals and promotions that will ensure a fun night at the ballpark.

From August 16 to August 20, kids ages 12 and under can attend Mirabito Stadium for just $5. Kids in attendance will also receive a “Kids Eat Free” voucher which is good for one hot dog and one fountain soda at the game. The Rumble Ponies would also like to remind fans that those over the age of 12 will not be admitted to the stadium with a kid’s ticket.

In order to receive the voucher, all kids must enter through Gate #2 on the corner of Henrey Street and Lafayette Street. This is the only place they will be distributed.

As the Rumble Ponies take on the Portland Sea Dogs, fans will be able to enjoy a series of promotions this homestand.

The Ponies annual Pride Night will take place on Thursday in support of Greater Binghamton’s LGBTQ community. The event will feature an appearance from the Divas After Dark drag queens and will be followed by the Miller Auto Team Fireworks display. The following night, the Rumble Ponies will transform into the Rockin’ Horses as they host an 80’s themed rock and roll event in another installment of Alter Ego/What If Night. Fireworks will follow the game as well. Fans of The Office can enjoy a meet and greet with Leslie David Baker on Saturday. Baker, who is known for his role as Stanley Hudson on the hit TV show, will be throwing out the first pitch, signing autographs, and taking photos with fans during a VIP picnic dinner. To close out the promotional schedule, the Ponies will be hosting a Sunday Stroll for seniors. Seniors planning to attend the game can take a walk on the field’s warm up track from the time the gates open until 30 minutes before the start of the game.

Tickets to all home games can be purchased on BINGRP.com, by calling (607)722-3866, or in person at the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium. Tickets for the Leslie David Baker meet and greet can also be found on the team’s site.