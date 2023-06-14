BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are set to play as the Southern Tier Shortcakes as they take the field this weekend against the Portland Sea Dogs.

From June 15th to June 17th, the team will be sporting special Shortcakes-themed jerseys to coincide with Owego’s 41st annual Strawberry Festival. During this inaugural weekend at Mirabito Stadium, a special appearance will be made by former Met and Yankees legend Darryl Strawberry.

To commemorate the weekend, the team has a lineup of events and giveaways scheduled for fans.

On Thursday June 15th the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Darryl Strawberry “Southern Tier Shortcakes” bobblehead. Friday June 16th, fans will have the opportunity to meet Strawberry in a special meet and greet with fireworks following the game. Saturday June 17th, courtesy of Lockheed Martin, the first 1,000 fans will receive a R.E.D. (Remember Everyone Deployed) Southern Tier Shortcakes T-shirt to show support to deployed service members and veterans.

Fans can purchase tickets to all home games by visiting www.BINGRP.com, calling 607-722-3866, or in person at the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.