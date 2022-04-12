BINGHAMTON, NY – Baseball is back in Binghamton for the Rumble Ponies’ 30th anniversary season.

The Ponies won their first game of the year against the Hartford Yard Goats, before losing the next two games of the series over the weekend.

This evening, the Rumble Ponies begin a six game homestand against Baltimore’s Double AA affiliate team, the Bowie Baysox, at Mirabito Stadium.

Team Owner David Sobotka says they are broadening the menu of what’s available in Rumble Town.

“Well I think the biggest changes that we’ve made this year, coming out of COVID, is to make sure that the schedule is just packed with promotions and personal appearances so that there’s something here for everybody at the stadium,” says Sobotka.

Although it may not be necessary because of today’s beautiful weather, the first 1,000 fans entering the stadium will receive a fleece blanket commemorating Binghamton’s 30th anniversary.

The gates open tonight at 5:35 and the first pitch is scheduled for 6:35.